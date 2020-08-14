Newly Designed Polin Waterparks Web Site is Now Online

Polin Waterparks

KOCAELI, TURKEY, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to officially announce that our new website is now live! Come check us out at www.polin.com.tr.

Our newly designed website offers our viewers a user-friendly, easy to navigate website. It allows our viewers to easily browse for information and solutions and shows how Polin Waterparks can provide those ultimate solutions and serve your needs.

It has an improved section providing examples of work we have done for some of our clients. Why not take a look and you may find some inspiration for your next project?

In addition to showcasing our extensive product offering and impressive experiences, we’re pleased to present an updated website that provides all the necessary and up-to-date information about all our services.

Our website is also built with responsive design in mind allowing it to adapt to any device, meaning you will get the same experience when you’re on the move as you will when you are at home or in the office.

Currently, the enhanced site is only available in English. However, other versions will follow in this month. As the new site launches, we would like to remind our visitors that they may need to clear their browser's past caches through their tools menu to make sure the new site loads properly.

We hope you enjoy our website! For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please email us at info@polin.com.tr.

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the water parks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed more than 3,500 waterpark projects in 108 countries around the world and is the biggest water slide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first water parks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.

Polin Waterparks is a Polin Group company

The Experience Film by Polin Waterparks