Laryngoscope Market Trends - Robot-Assisted Laryngoscopy To Improve Patient Care

Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2020-30: Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Laryngoscope Market Report 2020-30: Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to laryngoscope market trends, robot-assisted laryngoscopy is gaining traction in the global laryngoscope market. Growing complications or risks associated with advanced and experimental procedures contribute to increased demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopy. The characteristics of robot-assisted devices such as reliability will increase precision levels and have near-absolute geometric accuracy, which helps to reduce the workload of the specialists and improve patient care. Implementing robotic systems leads to faster skill development than manual procedures, and also improves performance and safety. Johns Hopkins University developed a robotic tool to improve surgeons’ access to the larynx (voice box). The experts are designing a robotic laryngoscope that can be used with one hand like a joystick.

The global laryngoscope market size is expected to decline from $141.19 million in 2019 to $131.89 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.58%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global laryngoscope market size is then expected to recover and reach $154.57 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.43%.

The growing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections and chronic respiratory diseases is one of the key reasons expected to boost the laryngoscope market growth. Laryngeal cancer is a head and neck cancer that occurs when abnormal (malignant) cells form in the larynx. In 2018, there were 81,806 male deaths and 12,965 female deaths worldwide from larynx cancer. Moreover, in 2020, in the United States, there were 12,370 new cases and 3,750 deaths from laryngeal cancer. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancer increased the demand for laryngoscopes, thereby driving market growth.

Soft tissue injury caused by a laryngoscope is a restraining factor for the laryngoscope market’s growth. The most common complication is an injury to the soft palate, although injuries also occur to the teeth, larynx, tongue, and retromolar trigone. The oropharynx is specifically at risk of injury because the video laryngoscope causes tonsillar pillars to elevate and stretch anteriorly, making them more prone to injury as the tube is being inserted. Soft tissue damage in traditional laryngoscopy is caused mainly by insertion of the laryngoscope, but soft tissue injury with the video laryngoscope is caused by insertion of the endotracheal tube (ETT) itself, as it is often inserted blindly into and through the oral cavity and pharynx, until it is finally in view at the video laryngoscope monitor. These complications created demand for a better device, thus restraining the global laryngoscope market growth.

The laryngoscope market consists of sales of laryngoscopes and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture laryngoscopes. A laryngoscope is a medical device used to view and examine the larynx and vocal cords in the throat. This device is also used during tracheal intubation in patients requiring ventilator support.

The laryngoscope market is segmented by type into indirect laryngoscope and direct laryngoscope. By product, the market is segmented into video laryngoscopes, standard laryngoscopes, and fiber-optic laryngoscopes. By end-user, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and medical examination center.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ent-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ent-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report)

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/voice-prosthesis-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.