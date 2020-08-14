Global Electric Car Motor Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

“Electric Car Motor - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Overview

The electric motor facilitates the conversion of electrical energy into mechanical energy for propulsion of the vehicle, with the objective to enable regenerative braking or charging energies to generate electricity stored on board.

The major factor driving the growth of the electric vehicle motor is the increase in demand for improving the driving range of electric vehicles, which is in turn has a positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period. The range of the electric vehicle is majorly dependent on the electric powertrain control systems. Another major driver for the growth of the market is the introduction of stringent government regulations. Globally, many countries have implemented stringent emission norms for lowering GHG emissions for reducing the causes of global warming. Therefore, it mandates the automotive manufactures to develop zero emission vehicles for meeting the more stringent emission standards. These regulations have led to an increased focus on production of more efficient electric vehicles, thereby driving the market growth during the forecast period. The other factors driving the growth of the market are introduction of tax incentives, and subsidies for EV manufacturers and end-users.

The global electric vehicle motor market has seen a remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that, its demand in future is expected to grow with the CAGR of ~20%.

Segment by Type, the Electric Car Motor market is segmented into

80KW

Segment by Application, the Electric Car Motor market is segmented into

PHEV

HEV

BEV

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electric Car Motor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electric Car Motor market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Car Motor Market Share Analysis

Electric Car Motor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Electric Car Motor by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Electric Car Motor business, the date to enter into the Electric Car Motor market, Electric Car Motor product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Continental

Denso

Delphi Automotive

Hitachi Automotive

Tesla Motors

Toyota Industries

BYD Auto

Metric Mind

Mitsubishi Electric

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Electric Car Motor Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Electric Car Motor Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11Key Players Profiles

12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………

