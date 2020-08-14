WiseGuyReports.com Publish A New Market Research Report on –“ Marine Biotechnology 2020 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.15% And Forecast To 2025”.

Marine Biotechnology Market 2020

Summary: -

The analysts forecast the global marine biotechnology market to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the period 2018-2025.

Marine biotechnology is also being used as a therapeutic agent. This is known as thalassotherapy. In thalassotherapy treatment, seawater and seaweed used to act on the cells of the human body to detoxify and rebalance the potential of hydrogen (pH) of the skin. Seaweeds used for this therapy include Laminaria digitata, which is rich in vitamins A, E, C, and B; hormones; amino acids; and iodine. It improves metabolism, stimulates oxygen consumption in the cells, and alleviates heat production. However, Spirulina, the blue-green bacteria, and Ascophyllum nodosum can also be effectively used as diet aids, general tonics, and rejuvenators.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marine biotechnology market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2018-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BASF

• CP Kelco

• Cyanotech

• SEPPIC

Other prominent vendors

• AkerBiomarine

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Glycomar

• Marine ingredients

• Marshall Marine Products

• Sea Run Holdings

Market driver

• Increase in demand for biofuel

Market trend

• Increasing investments in R&D

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Overview

• Comparison by application

• Healthcare products

• Food and cosmetic products

• Energy and environment management products

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

• Overview

• Regional comparison

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

Continued…

