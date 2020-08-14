WiseGuyReports.com Publish A New Market Research Report –“Learning Management System 2020 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 27.17% And Forecast To 2025”.

Learning Management System Market 2020

Summary: -

The analysts forecast the global learning management system market to grow at a CAGR of 27.17% during the period 2018-2022.

The global learning management systems market for the corporate sector is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. The increased need for a centralized distribution system along with the requirement of a cost-effective solution to manage the company's operations and support various systems such as the enterprise resource planning (ERP), knowledge management system (KMS), and other support systems have fueled the market growth. Corporate LMS is used by companies to impart corporate training through a range of online training courses and to reduce the operating cost of training an employee. Using LMS, corporates can provide online courses to their employees and also monitor their progress remotely.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global learning management system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Learning Management System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Blackboard

• Cornerstone OnDemand

• Docebo

• Desire2learn

• Oracle

• SAP

Other prominent vendors

• Instructure

• Pearson

• Schoology

• Skillsoft

Market driver

• Adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector

Market trend

• Increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Global education technology market

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

• Segmentation by deployment

• Comparison by deployment

• Global On-premise learning management systems market– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global On-cloud learning management systems market– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by deployment

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global learning management systems market for corporate sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global learning management systems market for academic sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Continued…

