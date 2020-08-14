Hotel Logistics 2020 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.02% And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary: -

The analysts forecast the global hotel logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2018-2022.

The hotel logistics market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional vendors. Hotel logistics providers compete intensely based on price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Established vendors dominate the market operations in terms of features and price, with the regional vendors struggling to compete with them. To attain competitive advantage in the hospitality logistics market, the vendors offer innovative and technologically driven services and adopt new technologies to upgrade their service offerings. Based on service type the market can be segmented into furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E), operating Supplies and equipment (OS&E), and Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E). The FF&E service type accounts for major shares in the hospitality logistics market due to the importance of contents such as movable furniture, fixtures, or other equipment in a hotel. FFE logistics comprises the interior furnishing of the entire hotel. Hotel logistics providers thoroughly undertake maintaining/replacing, installing, purchasing, and shipping of FF&E. Also, these providers offer reusable furnishing and develop FF&E cash flows.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hotel logistics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hotel logistics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Hotel Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Crown Worldwide

• DB Schenker

• Kuehne + Nagel

• TIBA

• UPS

• UniGroup Logistics

Other prominent vendors

• 3PL Links

• Beltmann Integrated Logistics

• Turn Key Hospitality Solutions

• Safeway Logistics

Market driver

• Growth of the travel and tourism industry across the globe

Market trend

• Growing hotel industry worldwide and surging demand for professional hotel logistics services

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE

• Segmentation by application

• FF&E - market size and forecast 2017-2022

• OS&E - market size and forecast 2017-2022

• GS&E - market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others - market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by service type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Americas - market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA - market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC - market size and forecast 2017-2022

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

