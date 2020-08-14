Masks For Schools Initiative Sees Over 150,000 Reusable Masks Donated

Great American Mask Drive by Masks.com

Masks.com Has Announced That Over 150,000 Reusable Hanes® Masks Will Be Sent To Schools As The Result Of Their Online Mask Donation Drive.

We are thrilled to be able to send reusable Hanes® masks to so many schools who can use them however they see fit.” — Bradley Markham

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masks.com, a leading supplier of bulk masks for schools and other organizations, is announcing that over 150,000 masks have now been donated in its online fundraising campaign, dubbed "The Great American Mask Drive". Thousands of individuals representing all 50 US states have participated so far in the nonprofit event, which runs through August.

Almost all public schools in the United States have their own dedicated mask donation page set up exclusively for the school on the Masks.com website. There, individuals and businesses can purchase reusable Hanes® masks to be sent to the school for just $1.50 per mask. The donated masks will be shipped out to schools beginning in September. The initiative requires no participation, cost, or effort on the part of the schools in order to receive donated masks from the general public.

Bradley Markham, CEO of Masks.com and director of the nonprofit Masks.com Foundation (which operates the Mask Drive) says "We are thrilled to be able to send Hanes® masks to so many schools who can use them however they see fit - for students, staff, visitors, or just to give out to the community. With schools starting to reopen, it is critically important that they have reusable masks on hand, and we're happy to play a part. We're so grateful to the generous individuals who have stepped up and donated to the Mask Drive- they're the ones really facilitating this."

Masks.com also works directly with Hanes® to supply masks to schools in bulk via direct sales. Markham says that demand is surging as schools prepare for a return to in-person learning. "While every state and school district is approaching school reopening differently, we know that eventually kids will be back in school- and when they do return, masks will be a part of the in-person learning experience. So we're hearing from a lot of school districts who are searching for a reliable wholesale mask supplier. We love working with schools so the Mask Drive has been a natural fit for us."

The Great American Mask Drive wraps up at the end of August, and shipments of donated masks to schools start in September.