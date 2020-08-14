WorldData.AI revolutionizes public data by making its 3.3Billion datasets free for researchers

WorldData.Al announced that their full database consisting of 100s of terabytes of curated public data, and 3.3 Billion Datasets will be now free for academia.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorldData .Al has announced that they have made their full database consisting of 100s of terabytes of curated public data, and 3.3 Billion Datasets free for academia. WorldData.AI was founded with the mission of organizing disparate public data by bringing all leading public sources in one place. Since 2017 WorldData.AI has organized more than 3.3 Billion Datasets ranging from macroeconomics, labor statistics, financial data, demographics, trade, agriculture, to weather. The platform continues to add millions of datasets every week.1000s of economists, business professors and leading universities leverage WorldData.AI for research. Some have also introduced WorldData.AI in the coursework for student case studies.Making WorldData.AI billions of datasets free for researchers will revolutionize the use of public data for research. While the treasure of public data had always existed online, researchers had struggled to bring it together and extract useful insights from it. Searching through disparate public data sources, cleaning, structuring, and indexing used to take up bulk of their time. Through WorldData.AI they can directly search, visualize and download curated data.Researchers who are looking for specific data can take help of Premium Service and make specific data requests from the website “Making this vast data free for researchers will empower them to discover new macro insights that ultimately will help the society,” said Rajdeep Golecha, Founder of WorldData.AI. “By 2020, we plan to also open up our in-built hyper computing workspace for researchers. This will then enable them to analyze data and build models within the platform,” says Golecha.WorldData.AI is HQ is Houston, USA and their proprietary AI technology collects and curates disparate unstructured data at a speed that has never been possible. The platform continues to find and add new sources. WorldData.AI search technology allows users to find relevant datasets and visualize or bulk download. Datasets on the platform update on real time as the source updates.