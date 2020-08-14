Williston State Police News Release DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103456
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/13/2020 at approximately 1915 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Mile Marker 98 Southbound
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Timothy Combs
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 13, 2020 at approximately 1915 hours, Troopers out of the Williston Barracks stopped a vehicle on I89 southbound at mile marker 98 after observing a speeding violation. The operator, Timothy Combs, showed signs of impairment and was in possession of an open container of alcohol. After a roadside investigation he was arrested for DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.
Combs was later issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1. He was subsequently released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 10/20/2020 at 8:15 AM
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.