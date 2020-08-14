Williston State Police News Release DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103456

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/13/2020 at approximately 1915 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Mile Marker 98 Southbound

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Timothy Combs

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 13, 2020 at approximately 1915 hours, Troopers out of the Williston Barracks stopped a vehicle on I89 southbound at mile marker 98 after observing a speeding violation. The operator, Timothy Combs, showed signs of impairment and was in possession of an open container of alcohol. After a roadside investigation he was arrested for DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.

Combs was later issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1. He was subsequently released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 10/20/2020 at 8:15 AM

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.