Rhymes in Tales for Children and Children at Heart
Clever writing and illustrations put engaging twist to 6 children’s storiesPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s stories are a huge genre, many of them expected to engage on narratives built around values and character, but it is very rare to find one assembled like What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children, a collection imbued with plots that view the world through the lens of a young mind and lessons well within the context of being human.
There are six stories: the first one encourages children to be more thoughtful, while the second teaches them to listen before they act. In the third tale, kids can learn that even animals can rescue people from disasters, while the fourth assures young readers that healing always comes after pain at the right time. Even stuffed toy animals may be looking out for us, according to the fifth story, and the final story tells of how working together can rescue friends in trouble.
Poet and artist Marilyn B. Wassmann made this book delightfully magical by merging rhyming words—“Why cry anymore, Sweet Butterfly? Wounds can heal / And now let’s just celebrate because we feel / Relieved to know that you’re finally O.K. / We saw you flying around our yard today . . .”—with brightly colored illustrations, which make association and recollection easy for children.
Wassmann’s writing and illustrating craftsmanship were no surprise, with four degrees under her belt—two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, she worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies of the Greenbelt Writers Group. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland, with her husband, Paul, and several pets.
To get the latest update on authors, like and follow Writers’ Branding on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 2038718975
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter