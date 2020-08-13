Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center News Release-COVIC Cases Reach New One Day Record, August 13, 2020

Posted on Aug 13, 2020 in Latest News

COVID-19 CASES REACH NEW ONE DAY RECORD OF 355 INFECTIONS 

 Death Toll Rises to 40 

(Honolulu) –  Two O‘ahu men, both over 60-years-old are the latest victims of COVID-19. And today, DOH reports at least 86 new diagnosed cases of coronavirus are part of an existing cluster at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Facility (OCCC). Health investigators say at least 116 cases are attributable to OCCC, with 24 staff and 92 inmates having tested positive for COVID-19. The 86 cases are part of the 355 newly diagnosed cases today; the record single day case count since the beginning of the pandemic.

The State and City & County of Honolulu are working with the Institute for Human Services (IHS) Sumner Men’s Shelter in Iwilei to isolate and quarantine individuals at the shelter, with 20 cases under investigation. The DOH is also continuing its epidemiological investigation into a cluster of cases at Honolulu Hale, which now totals 11 individuals, who may have been infected during gatherings at offices during breaks or social get-togethers, according to employees who have been interviewed.

“With the virus actively being spread throughout the community on O‘ahu, congregate settings like prisons and institutions are at increased risk of introduction and should prepare as the Dept. of Public Safety and IHS have done,” Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said. “These agencies were ready and stepped into action quickly, working with the DOH on control and prevention measures to protect those at risk and the community. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the latest people to succumb to this disease.”

# # #  

MEDIA CONTACT: 

Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer (808) 636-8194 [email protected]

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 13, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)
O‘ahu 343 3,900
Hawai‘i 4 139
Maui 7 196
Kauai 1 52
Moloka‘i 0 2
Lana‘i 0 0
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 23
Total Cases 355  4,312 
Deaths    40 

Hospitalization count as of 8/12/20 at 5:30 pm: 1-Hawai‘i, 0-Maui, 145-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i 

Laboratory* Testing Data

There were 3,384 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested

by Clinical and State Laboratories

 Positive Negative
153,617** 4,312 149,277

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **28 test results were inconclusive

Hawaiicovid19.com 

 

 

