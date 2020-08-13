Your Daily Dose of Inspiration

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Variations of Strong Love and the Motivation That Drives You to Keep Going

A young author embarks on spreading love and motivation

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the pandemic and other current affairs showing a bleak picture of the present and a hopeless image of the future, The Variations of Strong Love and the Motivation That Drives You to Keep Going comes in as a silver lining that enables you to be optimistic again and keep going with life. Strings of words evoking strong emotions bring you to a place of joy and give you the self-confidence and self-esteem boost that you need.

This big creative piece draws from the experiences and insights of the 20-year-old Raekwon Williams, who was on track to a promising writing career when he started writing stories at 8 and poetry at 16. Growing up worried about what other people thought of him, Williams had gone through depression, among other difficulties that come with always trying to be someone the society thinks you should become, not the person you really are or want to be. Williams’ thoughts emanating from his experiences, especially how he managed to push himself toward the bright side, are contained in this book.

What makes this book a great go-to motivational resource is that you can pick it up any day, flip through any of the pages, and find inspiring words like, “You are as pretty as the stars that glow at night. You may not realize your beauty, but that’s all right,” and, “My love explodes my energy every time I watch it. My love turns my mood around, and it makes me smile even when I don’t want to.” If you are facing fear and uncertainty right now, The Variations of Strong Love and the Motivation That Drives You to Keep Going can give the right dose of inspiration.

About Writers' Branding

Writers' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

