TC Villas introduces the all new Mandalay Villa: The ultimate Turks & Caicos villa experience
Newly redesigned for 2020, Mandalay Villa is an ultra luxury beachfront estate in Providenciales Turks & CaicosPROVIDENCIALES, TURKS & CAICOS, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TC Villas announces the completely redesigned and fully staffed Mandalay Villa is now available for private rental. Mandalay is one of the finest villas in the world according to TC Villas CEO Dan Kasal, and others would tend to agree. The villa has been graced with numerous awards including winner of the 2017 International Property Awards in London for Best International Architecture Single Residence, winner of HGTV Ultimate House Hunt, and more. This grandiose estate is the perfect place to get away from it all while enjoying an ultra-luxurious villa experience with an attentive staff to cater to your every whim. One of the islands’ top chefs creates culinary delights from a menu designed with your input. Additionally, a private villa hostess provides extensive concierge services while a beach attendant setups beach chairs, delivers drinks, and helps with most anything desired. As if this wasn’t enough, two additional private butlers/housekeepers ensure you never have to lift a finger. Private on-site security services are provided from 6pm – 8am.
Turks & Caicos’ award-winning beaches are the perfect place for a relaxing 2020 break, and you can take comfort in knowing that in addition to catering to your every whim Mandalay Villa also follows a strict staff sanitization protocol. See www.tcvillas.com/mandalay to learn more.
