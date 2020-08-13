Big Horn County Coronavirus-Related Death Reported

August 13, 2020

The death of a Big Horn County man who previously tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been added to Wyoming’s total number of deaths linked to the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The older adult man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized in another state.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 30 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,627 lab-confirmed cases and 492 probable cases reported.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and residency. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.