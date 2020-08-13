Help Lightning Closes $8M Investment Led by Resolve Growth Partners

Virtual Expertise Software Pioneer Accelerates the Transformation of Enterprise Field Service Organizations from Cost Centers to Profit Centers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Help Lightning, Inc, a provider of virtual expertise software that enables enterprises to accelerate the transformation of their field service and call center organizations to profit centers, today announced that it has closed $8 million in Series A funding led by Resolve Growth Partners. This financing will be used to scale the business and fuel enterprise virtual expertise innovations with the aim of improving field service organizations and call center first-time fix rates, extending workforce capacity, and improving customer satisfaction.



“Help Lightning’s virtual expertise software plays a vital role in bringing technical expertise to settings where it’s most urgently needed,” said Gary York, CEO, Help Lightning. “We’ve seen an extraordinary spike in demand during COVID-19 as technicians are not able to physically get to locations where their expertise is required. We expect the demand for virtual support to only accelerate post COVID-19 and welcome the support of Resolve Growth Partners as we aggressively scale the business.”

Today hundreds of field service organizations and call centers across a variety of industries rely on Help Lightning’s virtual expertise software:

Cox Communications, the nation’s third-largest cable television provider, is using “On-site with Virtual Assist” powered by Help Lightning to replace in-home service visits for their customers. Cox technicians will still report to a customer’s home but rather than enter the premises they will guide the customer through fixing their technical issues via Help Lightning’s virtual expertise software.

Ricoh USA introduced Help Lightning to support field technicians prior to COVID-19. Now, Ricoh has brought the technology to its customer base as a unique and creative way to provide value to their customers.

Siemens Healthineers is using Help Lightning to empower service experts worldwide who support medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics, advanced therapies, and additional solutions for healthcare providers. Using existing mobile devices, Help Lightning allows equipment experts to virtual collaborate with product onsite technicians as if they were working side-by-side.

Unlike other remote technology solutions, only Help Lightning combines easy-to-use software with industry-specific expertise and a partnership approach to make sure enterprises get the most out of their investment. Whether facing workforce attrition, quality and responsiveness issues, or the inability to measure field service performance, Help Lightning enables organizations to maximize the efficiency of their service personnel.

“After evaluating the virtual expertise software market for over a year, our diligence is clear that Help Lightning has built a highly differentiated solution that is valued by its customers,” said Jit Sinha, co-founder and Managing Director from Resolve. “Help Lightning has a tremendous opportunity to power the success of this rapidly emerging market. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Gary York and his talented team.”

About Help Lightning

Help Lightning, Inc. provides virtual expertise software to companies across a variety of industries. Enterprises such as Becton Dickenson, Boston Scientific, and Comcast depend on Help Lightning to improve their field service organizations and call center first-time fix rates, extend their workforce capacities, and improve customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.helplightning.com .

About Resolve Growth Partners

Resolve Growth Partners is a growth equity firm focused on investing in B2B software companies and enabling passionate, committed entrepreneurs to accelerate growth. Resolve provides expertise and repeatable best practices across human capital management, go-to-market and operations. For more information on Resolve, visit http://www.resolvegrowth.com .

