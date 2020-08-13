Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity holds first meeting

Interested members of the public are invited to listen in on the first meeting of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity, taking place Friday, Aug. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The commission was created by Governor Tony Evers in January, with the commission members announced in June.

This first meeting will focus on the commission’s overall goals and introducing commission members to each other and the public.

Listening sessions with the opportunity for the public to participate will be held on Aug. 31, Sept. 8 and Sept. 16, with additional details coming soon.

Learn more about the Aug. 14 meeting and find the details to join by phone or via Microsoft Teams.