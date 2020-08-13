MDC temporarily closes road at Hunnewell Lake Conservation Area

HUNNEWELL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close a section of road at Hunnewell Lake Conservation Area in order to install infrastructure upgrades. Workers will close a 1000-foot section of Shelby County Road 471 beginning Aug. 19. Weather permitting, the road should reopen by early October.

Crews will raise the height of a water control structure, subsequently raising the elevation of the detention basin in the upper western branch of Hunnewell Lake.

“Renovating the detention basin will allow for more sediment retaining capacity, in turn, filtering the water,” said MDC Project Engineer Justin Fessler. “Filtering the sediment before the water enters Hunnewell Lake will allow for better fishing opportunities and a cleaner water source to supply the Hunnewell fish hatchery.”

The closure will impact a section of County Road 471 from 1.7 miles north of US Highway 36, to immediately south of County Road 478. The intersection of County Road 471 and County Road 478 will remain open. Motorists will need to find an alternate route around the closure for the duration of the project.

Visitors can monitor the Hunnewell Lake Conservation Area webpage (nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/hunnewell-lake-ca) and MDC’s online newsroom (mdc.mo.gov/newsroom?field_rel_regions_tid=64) for project updates.