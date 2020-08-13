Hopkins man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Carver County Attorney’s Office recently charged Sean Daniel Sarpong, of Hopkins, with six felony counts of filing a false individual income tax return and six felony counts failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaint, Mr. Sarpong intended to increase the amount of his tax refund by knowingly inflating the withholding amounts taken from his earnings and falsely filing income tax returns in 2012 and each year from 2014 through 2018. The complaint goes on to state that Mr. Sarpong underreported or failed to report several other income sources. Mr. Sarpong admitted to investigators that his actions were done intentionally, according to the complaint. The complaint alleges that the Mr. Sarpong owes more than $18,500 in state income tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

