Efiling Training Opportunities

In October 2020, the Chittenden, Bennington, Rutland and Addison Units and the Environmental Court will begin using Odyssey File & Serve for e-filing. Court users in these regions and across the state can take advantage of the following training opportunities:

Register for a live e-filing training webinar

Starting September 10, 2020, Tyler Technologies will offer online training session on how to electronically file documents using Odyssey File & Serve. These sessions are offered for free and registration is open to all, including attorneys, firm administrators, self-represented litigants, and state agency employees. To register please click here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/7806326256261273102

Watch a pre-recorded e-filing training webinar

If you would like to watch a pre-recorded webinar by Tyler Technologies, go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/recording/5669820132306504203 to register to view one.

Practice setting up your firm and submitting filings

Do you want hands on practice using the system? Create your firm, register users and begin filing practice cases in the Vermont “Stage” environment. Be sure that the web address you're using includes the word “stage” (https://vermont-stage.tylerhost.net/ofsweb). The Stage environment is available any time. Please note that submissions will only be reviewed periodically, so you may not get a timely response on whether your practice submissions have been accepted. The Stage environment is available now only for familiarity and direct hands-on experience and is not a substitute for registering on the actual efiling site when you are ready.

Read Vermont specific e-filing guides The Vermont Judiciary’s website includes several e-filing guides to help you navigate Odyssey File & Serve. Visit the Judiciary's Electronic Filing webpage and click on Odyssey File and Serve User Guides to view the most updated versions.