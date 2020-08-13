Dietary Guidelines Should Be Science-Based and Practical for Consumers

Aug 13, 2020

By: Krystal Register, Director, Health & Well-being, FMI

As a registered dietitian for over twenty years, I have spent my career helping people make personalized choices to meet their own health goals and special dietary needs, quite often individualizing eating patterns to more closely align with the Dietary Guidelines. The science behind dietary guidance must link nutrition recommendations to disease prevention, health promotion and improved overall well-being.

Working in the retail space, I had the opportunity to better understand how consumers’ personalized perspectives played out in the grocery aisles. Shopper decisions are based on so many factors to include labels, ingredients, allergens, specific nutrients, not to mention taste, quality, and price. At the end of the day, recommendations must be practical and realistic to support consumer health and well-being.

FMI recognizes the key role of the Dietary Guidelines in federal nutrition policy, nutrition standards, educational programs, and improved public health. For this reason, I offered oral and written comments this week on the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC) Scientific Report.

Here are three key concepts from my comments:

1. Effective and achievable dietary guidance must be both science-based and practical for Americans in order to have a positive impact on public health.

As more Americans look to stay healthy and well, variety and choice provided by retailers, along with education and encouragement by dietitians and health professionals can lead to gradual adoption of healthy eating habits more closely aligned with the Dietary Guidelines to improve public health, particularly if recommendations are clearly grounded in science and practical for consumers to apply.

Per USDA, we know that now more than ever, consumers are cooking at home, relying heavily on foods purchased in the supermarket and online. Opportunity is ever-present to help families recognize the importance of the foods, beverages, and nutrients encouraged by the Dietary Guidelines and to help consumers build meals at home that provide nutritional advantages as part of a balanced diet.

2. The food industry employs registered dietitians to develop and implement strategic health initiatives

Together retailers, suppliers and manufacturers continually strive to facilitate healthy choices and eating behaviors among shoppers. Many employ registered dietitians at the corporate or store level to assist in strategic innovation, nutrition messaging and personalized choices for consumers looking to improve health and stay well at all stages of life.

3. The food industry provides variety and choice for all consumers

The food industry works tirelessly to deliver a consumer marketplace full of healthy, accessible, nourishing food choices along with information to support healthful eating patterns for all consumers, including SNAP and WIC shoppers. Our members and valued partners are committed to providing easy, affordable, and nutritious choices and meal solutions to help families stay strong for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner.

At this point, the DGAC has presented their scientific report, along with all submitted comments, to USDA and HHS to develop the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. We expect new guidelines by the end of the year, and will keep you posted with future developments.