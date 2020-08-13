A High-Strung Spy Mission That Entraps
In a danger zone, there’s more at stake than a betrayed sports coach’s lifePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. bobsled coach Shawn Murphy helps his government retrieve information, via a clandestine mission, on a technology that will boost their naval firepower but gets double-crossed and finds himself stranded in the USSR. How will he escape? That is what the Central Intelligence Agency will try to figure out in Inside the Cold War, a high-strung spy tale based on real-life experiences when the collapse of the Soviet Union began in September 1989.
The CIA smuggles Murphy into the Soviet Union to retrieve documents detailing technology that would give Americans superior naval power. Just when he manages to locate the documents, he is betrayed and trapped without a clear way out. A life-or-death decision must be made, and the federal agents must decide fast, even without clearance from the higher-ups. They can’t let the Soviets capture Murphy and get the technology...but will the risk of exposing an international controversy be worth it?
Meanwhile, the CIA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation try to dissolve the Mafia’s connection to bobsled, an Olympic sport, and end the turmoil surrounding the U.S. Bobsled Federation, an issue that has already turned into an international intrigue.
All the thrills, chills, and romance in Inside the Cold War are made possible as writer Norman L. Miller draws from experience in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 33 years (he has retired), and in the creation of his first fast-pace novel, Ice Spy. After the military, Miller owned and operated a leadership management training company for 14 years. His time now is devoted to writing.
