The Five Benefits Of Accepting Contactless Payments

Currently we are experiencing an increase in demand in contactless interactions. The way we shop and transact business will most likely be forever changed post COVID-19. Cash and touch screen devices are having a negative impact on business transactions. Moving forward customer demand will dictate that business transactions remain contactless, and will effect consumer and brand satisfaction.

2. Speed Of Transaction

It has been estimated that contactless payment transactions can process twice as fast as traditional payment methods. Today's consumer want to complete the purchasing process as fast as possible, and avoid standing in a line to buy something. Speeding up the transaction process will also allow fewer staff to move a line. Save cost. or divert labor more efficiently.

3. More Secure Transactions

The cardholder’s name, three digit security code on the back of the card, and billing information are never transmitted. Instead, along with the account a one-time-only code is sent from the card to the reader to identify that transaction.

4. It's About The Consumer

The technology within contactless readers can interact with phones and connected accessories such as watches or rings. As contactless technology evolves, consumers will expect businesses to offer payment options that suit their needs. No touch, and no waiting in lines will result in better reviews and ratings for your business.

5. Contactless Payments Are Fast And Effortless.

You can make the payments from within your wallet without having to remove your card from your wallet, which makes the payment process even easier for the customer. Also, there is no verification or requirement to print out a receipt on authorization unless asked for by the customer, or if the transaction is of a higher value.

