Governor Dunleavy Appoints Ethan Schutt to Alaska Permanent Fund Board

Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy appointed Ethan Schutt to the Alaska Permanent Fund Board of Trustees. Schutt is a life-long Alaskan who currently serves as the chief executive officer of the Alaska Native Resource Development, LLC, a subsidiary of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. A Stanford-educated attorney, Schutt previously spent a decade managing Cook Inlet Region, Inc.’s (CIRI) energy investment portfolio which spanned 1.5 million acres of Alaska Native corporation land.

“Ethan’s resume speaks for itself,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy, “Not only is he an experienced investment officer, Ethan’s history of service to Alaska, including his roles with the Alaska Rural Justice and Law Enforcement Commission and Covenant House Alaska, made him an obvious choice to represent Alaskans’ interests on the Permanent Fund Board.”

Schutt replaces outgoing trustee Marty Rutherford whose four-year term ended earlier this year.