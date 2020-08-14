Royal Oak Developers Officially Begins Construction Phase on Highly Anticipated Condo Development Project in Atlanta
The company is widely known as a one of the most reputable luxury home builders in the state of Georgia.
We are very pleased to break ground on the Moreland Walk project, as our team has been working tirelessly to ensure we stay on schedule”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Oak Developers Officially Begins Construction Phase on Highly Anticipated Condo Development Project in Atlanta
— Sergey Krayev
The company is widely known as a one of the most reputable luxury home builders in the state of Georgia.
Royal Oak Developers is pleased to announce it has officially broken ground on one of the company’s most highly anticipated projects – a 30-unit condominium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Royal Oak Developers is a full-service development company driven by an internal team of talented professionals, with a full spectrum of all phases of real estate development experience over the last two decades. With extensive global experience, the company’s core focus is in the Atlanta market, with an impressive portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects.
In the company’s most recent news, Royal Oak Developers is excited to announce it is about to begin construction phase for its most anticipated project to date – the Moreland Walk condominium building. With some units having gorgeous city views, the project is expected to sell out quickly, now that land development phase is completed.
“We are very pleased to break ground on the Moreland Walk project, as our team has been working tirelessly to ensure we stay on schedule,” says Sergey Krayev, a manager for Royal Oak Developers. “The property’s location is highly desirable, with many popular attractions and amenities within walking distance, such as The Beacon, Kirkwood neighborhood, and Grant Park (Atlanta’s oldest city park).”
“Additionally,” says Yona Mizrahi, a managing partner with Royal Oak Developers, “our units will showcase a stunning European modern flare with walk-in closets, balconies, German kitchens, laundry rooms, dog park, communal green space and even a designated parking space. To offer so many incredible features for such an affordable price is unheard of in this neighborhood.”
The Moreland Walk development is currently under construction at 1155 Custer Avenue, Southeast Atlanta, and is scheduled for completion in 2021. SET Real Estate Group with Compass will be managing the sales of all units which will start in the low $200’s for 1 & 2-bedroom units.
“We are thrilled to be working with Royal Oak Development on this new project in Atlanta.” says Inna Eidelman, managing partner of SET Real Estate Group “Moreland Walk will be a great asset to the community, and we anticipate the units to move fast in this price range”
For more information about the project, please visit https://www.morelandwalk.com/.
About the Company
As a renowned full-service development company in Atlanta, Royal Oak Developers is dedicated to transforming properties into luxurious homes with elegant touches and refined interior and exterior spaces.
Sales & Available Units
SET Real Estate Group
Inna Eidelman404-932-3330
Mike Toltzis 404-376-9135
info@setrealestategroup.com
Melissa Leclair
royaloakusa.com
+1 404-477-4995
email us here