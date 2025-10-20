The Hassell Law Group’s Dawn Hassell Selected for 2026 Edition of Best Lawyers® in Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hassell Law Group , an award-winning San Francisco Bay Area personal injury law firm, proudly announces that its Founder and Managing Attorney, Dawn L. Hassell, has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers® in America for excellence in Plaintiffs’ Personal Injury Litigation.Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as one of the most respected guides to legal excellence. Recognition is based entirely on peer review. Attorneys are nominated by colleagues and then evaluated through an exhaustive confidential voting process in which leading lawyers assess the professional abilities of their peers. Only the top lawyers in each practice area and geographic region earn inclusion.“Being recognized by Best Lawyers is really meaningful to me because it comes from having the respect of my peers in the legal community,” said Dawn Hassell . “It reflects my personal commitment and the dedication of our entire team at The Hassell Law Group to protecting the rights of injury victims.”For over 25 years, Dawn Hassell has been a relentless advocate for plaintiffs in personal injury cases. She holds an undefeated record in trial and arbitration. Dawn has recovered substantial multi-million-dollar results via settlement or judgment for her clients, a number of them were ranked as the Top 10 and Top 20 Verdicts and Settlements in California by TopVerdict.com. Dawn’s winning record and leadership has established The Hassell Law Group as one of Northern California’s most respected plaintiffs’ personal injury firms.This honor from Best Lawyers adds to a long list of accolades for both Dawn Hassell and the firm, which include recognition by the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, Expertise.com Best Personal Injury Lawyers in San Francisco, and membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.About Best LawyersFor more than four decades, Best Lawyers has highlighted the extraordinary accomplishments of the most esteemed members of the legal profession. Published in nearly 75 countries worldwide, it is recognized as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Attorneys cannot pay to be included; selection is based solely on peer review and professional merit.About The Hassell Law GroupThe Hassell Law Group is a premier San Francisco Bay Area plaintiffs’ personal injury law firm representing injured clients throughout Northern California. With more than 90 years of combined legal experience, the firm handles cases involving car accidents, pedestrian accidents, wrongful death, bicycle accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip and fall accidents, premises liability, and other accidents causing serious injuries. The firm’s relentless advocacy and record of multi-million-dollar recoveries have consistently elevated the firm as a standout firm among the top personal injury law firms in California.For more information, visit www.hasselllawgroup.com

