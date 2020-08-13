Statement by Secretary Gorbea on Today's Supreme Court Ruling
"Your health should never be the price of admission to our democracy. Making it easier to vote safely from home by removing the burden of obtaining two witnesses or a notary is a common-sense step that will protect Rhode Islanders during this pandemic. We will mail out the requested mail ballots for our September 8 primary starting today.
I thank the Supreme Court for delivering their decision in a timely manner and I look forward to delivering Rhode Islanders safe and secure elections they can trust."
-Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea