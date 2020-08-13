Students Awarded 2020 YouthCon Scholarship

Elizabeth Nguyen, VaratRansibrahmanakul, and Evan Davisson have been awarded the 2020 YouthCon Scholarship hosted by AASuccess, a nonprofit in Falls Church.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, USA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FALL CHURCH, Virginia - Elizabeth Nguyen, Varat Max Ransibrahmanakul, and Evan Davisson have each been awarded the 2020 YouthCon Scholarship hosted by AASuccess, a nonprofit organization based in Falls Church. These students received scholarships ranging from $1,000 - $4,000 to be used in furthering their education.

The 14th Annual YouthCon Scholarship is awarded to 8th -12th graders in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area on a competitive basis of writing and oral presentation skills. This year’s scholarship theme, Lasting Legacy, encourages high school students to enact lasting change in their communities. Lasting Legacy means leaving a community better than it is found. For the applicants this year, this theme means creating a project that will not only bring short-term benefits to a community, but will also be a sustainable source for long-term change.

Elizabeth Nguyen received the first-place prize of $4,000, Varat Max Ransibrahmanakul received second place prize of $1,500, and Evan Davisson received a third-place prize of $1,000. All applicants submitted an essay and presented a speech in response to the following prompt: “Here at AASuccess, the cycle of giving back is an integral part of our mission. We believe that every act of generosity ripples throughout its community and inspires change. Share with us a local or community issue you are passionate about. Given a budget of $200, how would you use your skillset to create a project that would leave a lasting legacy of giving back in your community?”

Applicants’ essays and presentations were graded by a panel of working professionals in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area, including Alif Brahim, Andre Lam, Andrew Tran, Jerome Dykstra, Jim Kelman, Michelle Nguyen, Nam Nguyen, Polaris Luu, Curtis Eilers, Jim Alstrum-Acevedo, Samantha Powers, Sai Chow, Serena Nguyen, Yvonne Nguyen, and Talia Zhang.

Despite these trying times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first place winner, Elizabeth Nguyen, continued to execute her project idea of collecting gently used sports equipment and apparel for athletes in underserved areas across Northern Virginia. No-contact dropoff and pickup locations were established for items to be collected and returned to the AASuccess office to be sorted through. Additionally, with the help of AASuccess, Elizabeth was able to raise $640 thus far for this long-term project.

The YouthCon Scholarship winners were celebrated at the 2020 YouthCon Scholarship Award Ceremony at Fairfax Old Town Hall on August 8, 2020 and virtually via a Zoom live stream. At the ceremony, the winners were announced, received their scholarship prizes, and shared their winning project ideas with our audiences. Key guest speakers also gave speeches that reflected the lasting legacy spirit. Notable speakers included Scott Plein, Kim Ha Ly, Dr. Duc Le, and the YouthCon Committee including Ashley Rodriguez, Daniel Nguyen, and Jennifer Hoang.

The 2020 YouthCon Scholarship was made possible by not only the group of leading students, staff members, and volunteers at AASuccess, but also thanks to the generous donations from the Plein Charitable Trust, Ms. Kim Dung Thi Tran, Vihanh Tham, Bryant Bui, Dave Nguyen, Minh Pham, Kim Ha Ly, AASuccess, Inc., Holly Nail Spa, Chap Petersen & Associates, PLLC, and many other generous supporters.