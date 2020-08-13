Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices Webinar Shares Telehealth Advice for Children with Autism
Hundreds of participants from around the world took part in the workshop that focused on assisting children with autism who are receiving telehealth services.
This type of collaborative approach between school and home is really vital to ensure a student is able to progress in OT, and really in every discipline”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV) hosted another installment of its long running workshop series.
— Alexa Moses, M.S., OTR/L.
The presentation titled “Occupational Therapy for Students with Autism Through the Telehealth Lens” was introduced by Alexa Moses, M.S., OTR/L., an Occupational Therapist at SKHOV. Moses gave participants an overview on Occupational Therapy (OT) as it pertains to helping children with autism learn and practice OT-based strategies during the current situation that has pushed services online.
“This type of collaborative approach between school and home is really vital to ensure a student is able to progress in OT, and really in every discipline,” said Moses.
D’Youville College Masters students Julie Araujo, OTS., and Eliza De Armas, OTS., are currently completing their Level II Fieldwork rotation at SKHOV under the supervision of Moses. Araujo and De Armas worked together to present their knowledge of four main areas of pediatric OT and how it is conducted online with the assistance of parents at home.
“Via telehealth, the parents can actually see what is going on in therapy and what the occupational therapist is doing to help the child meet their goals,” said Araujo.
There are nine Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) that revolve around taking care of one’s own body. Because autism is a spectrum, it manifests itself in different ways for each individual and occupational therapists find strategies to help the child work on these skills on a case-by-base basis.
“Children with autism usually experience a lower level of independence, increased level of caregiver dependence, and difficulty transitioning to Post-Secondary Education and Employment,” said De Armas. “Our interventions would really depend on what specific ADLs the individual is struggling with, what their strengths are, and creating a client-specific treatment based on that.”
The workshop was provided free of charge by the New York City Council Autism Initiative and a full video of the presentation, along with many others, is available here: https://www.shemakolainu.org/workshops.
