Special outdoor programs offered at Travelers’ Rest State Park this month

Thu Aug 13 08:14:52 MDT 2020

Travelers’ Rest State Park is offering special outdoor programs in August. The public is invited to attend these free, family-friendly events.

Registration is required by calling the park at 406-273-4253. Space is limited, and all social distancing guidelines will be in place. Programs are all held outdoors and will be canceled in the case of inclement weather.

Tuesdays on the Trail - Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m. until Sept. 1: Join our state parks staff weekly to explore some of the stories that have shaped Travelers' Rest State Park.

- Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m. until Sept. 1: Join our state parks staff weekly to explore some of the stories that have shaped Travelers' Rest State Park. Into the Cottonwoods - Every Sunday from 2-3 p.m. until Aug 30: Join a ranger for a walk along the banks of Lolo Creek and learn about some of the plants and animals that depend on this special habitat.

- Every Sunday from 2-3 p.m. until Aug 30: Join a ranger for a walk along the banks of Lolo Creek and learn about some of the plants and animals that depend on this special habitat. Trekker Kids - Every other Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. This bi-weekly program is geared towards kids ages 5-10 and their families. Join state parks staff every other Saturday to explore the rich cultural and natural history of western Montana and Travelers’ Rest. The next program is coming up on Aug. 22: Art in the Park!

- Every other Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. This bi-weekly program is geared towards kids ages 5-10 and their families. Join state parks staff every other Saturday to explore the rich cultural and natural history of western Montana and Travelers’ Rest. The next program is coming up on Aug. 22: Art in the Park! Science Skills Day - Sunday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m.: Learn more about how scientists study and test water and soil and some of the different ways that we use hydro, wind, and solar power. Geared toward youth ages 8-13 and a parent/guardian is required to stay on site.

COVID-19: Attendees must keep in mind social distancing requirements including staying six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t possible, wearing a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend these events. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

Please call the Travelers’ Rest State Park visitor center for more information at 406-273-4253 or visit stateparks.mt.gov/travelers-rest/. Travelers’ Rest State Park is located at 6717 Highway 12 W in Lolo.