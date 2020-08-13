Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tennessee Unemployment Claims Data

Week ending on August 8, 2020

Thursday, August 13, 2020 | 07:30am

Total Claims Paid:         267,711 Total Payments:            $196,867,280 TN Payments:                 $0* Federal Payments:       $196,867,280

*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week. Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims
10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
16 April 25, 2020 43, 792 324,543
17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314.487
20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
21 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
22 June 6, 2020 21, 417 292,234
23 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
24 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
25 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
26 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
27 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924
28 July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405
29 July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397
30 August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093
31 August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810
New Claims Since March 15 781,310    

COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS DATA

County Data: Click the map to access page with county data. Hover mouse over each county to reveal new claims and continued claims numbers.  You can download the data by clicking the Excel logo in the right corner of the map.

