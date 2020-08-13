Tennessee Unemployment Claims Data

Week ending on August 8, 2020
Thursday, August 13, 2020 | 07:30am
Total Claims Paid: 267,711 Total Payments: $196,867,280 TN Payments: $0* Federal Payments: $196,867,280
*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week. Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|Week
|Week Ending Date
|New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25, 2020
|43, 792
|324,543
|17
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314.487
|20
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6, 2020
|21, 417
|292,234
|23
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|New Claims Since March 15
|781,310
COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS DATA
County Data: Click the map to access page with county data. Hover mouse over each county to reveal new claims and continued claims numbers. You can download the data by clicking the Excel logo in the right corner of the map.