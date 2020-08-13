St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404118
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 8/13/20 at 0118 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cumberland Farms, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal
ACCUSED: Jonathan Serrano
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of an ongoing fight at the Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville. Troopers arrived and the parties had left. While interviewing a witness, Troopers were advised someone who was involved in the fight had driven back to the store. The individual was later identified as Jonathan Serrano, and Serrano was displaying indicators of impairment. Serrano was ultimately taken into custody for Suspicion of DUI and later released to a sober party on a citation to appear in court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.