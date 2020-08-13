Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,775 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 8/13/20 at 0118 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cumberland Farms, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Serrano                                             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

  On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of an ongoing fight at the Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville. Troopers arrived and the parties had left. While interviewing a witness, Troopers were advised someone who was involved in the fight had driven back to the store. The individual was later identified as Jonathan Serrano, and Serrano was displaying indicators of impairment. Serrano was ultimately taken into custody for Suspicion of DUI and later released to a sober party on a citation to appear in court for the above charge.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.