St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 8/13/20 at 0118 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cumberland Farms, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal

ACCUSED: Jonathan Serrano

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of an ongoing fight at the Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville. Troopers arrived and the parties had left. While interviewing a witness, Troopers were advised someone who was involved in the fight had driven back to the store. The individual was later identified as Jonathan Serrano, and Serrano was displaying indicators of impairment. Serrano was ultimately taken into custody for Suspicion of DUI and later released to a sober party on a citation to appear in court for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.