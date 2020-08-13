PICKD ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE GIFT CARD SOLUTION FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS

Pickd is a website that allows small businesses to create an account to offer gift cards digitally to consumers at NO COST to the business

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickd announced today the recently launched Pickdcards.com website, which offers an innovative solution for both small businesses and consumers seeking to “pick” one another. Pickd enables small businesses with a platform to offer gift cards almost immediately at ZERO cost to the business using a secure platform. By utilizing QR codes, Pickd allows small businesses to have a POS agnostic gift card solution that is simple, easy to use and completely contact less. After setting up an account with Pickd and connecting a free Stripe account, the business may also further incentivize customers to purchase gift cards with promotional discounts.

For consumers looking to “pick” up a gift card to support small businesses, Pickd offers easy and clear search options, by location or name, to find participating local businesses. The consumer can then purchase the gift cards online for themselves or someone else, by choosing to whom the QR code should be emailed. Gifting options also include sending a personalized email to the recipient along with the digital gift card.

Of the company’s recent relaunch, Pickd Co-Founder Dave Hill said, “In these uncertain times we pivoted to give consumers the ability to show their support for small businesses by enabling small businesses with a no-cost digital gift card platform which would otherwise be costly or inefficient. We want small businesses to know consumers continue to care and support them, and Pickd provides a viable option for generating revenue even under temporary mandated closings. In easier times, it will provide those same small businesses an efficient and effective means to remotely market and sell gift cards directly to consumers.”

Pickd is set up to be the one stop shop for consumers looking for gift cards for local businesses. It is a marketplace where businesses may register and consumers may search for and purchase gift cards from their favorite local businesses.