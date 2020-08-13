Luxury Car Rental Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2024

“Luxury Car Rental - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

Overview

The report covers forecast and analysis for the luxury cars rental market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2024 based on both Volume (‘000 Units) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the luxury cars rental market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the luxury cars rental market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the luxury cars rental market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the luxury cars rental market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the luxury cars rental market by segmenting the market based on luxury care type, end-users, and booking mode. All the luxury care type, end-users, and booking mode segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its bifurcation into major countries including U.S., Germany, UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, UAE, Nigeria, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global luxury cars rental market. Key players profiled in the report include Avis Budget Group, Inc., Sixt Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, The Hertz Corporation, Europcar, Al-Futtaim Group, Carzonrent, Localiza Rent A Car, Eco Rent A Car, and others.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget

Sixt

Europcar

Localiza

CAR

Movida

Unidas

Goldcar

eHi Car Services

Fox Rent A Car

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Business Rental

Leisure Rental

……

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Luxury Car Rental for each application, including-

Airport

Off-airport

