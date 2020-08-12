COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential for Salmonella
- Company Name:
- Kroger Mid-Atlantic
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
MURRAY'S, JARLSBERG, DELI
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Kroger Mid-Atlantic is recalling cheese dips sold at stores located in Virginia, West Virginia and the eastern portions of Tennessee (Johnson City/Kingsport), Kentucky (Ashland) and Ohio (Belpre/Marietta/Proctorville) because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.
On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On August 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:
|Product
|UPC
|MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP
|207083-00000
|MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP
|207181-00000
|MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP
|207182-00000
|MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP
|207185-00000
|JARLSBERG DIP
|207201-00000
|JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD
|216407-20000
|PIMENTO CHEESE DIP
|226481-60000
|DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP
|236293-70000
|DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP
|236294-70000
|DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP
|236295-70000
|DELI JARLSBERG DIP
|237462-40000
|JARLSBERG DIP
|247199-00000
|DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP
|286292-70000
|DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP
|286462-20000
|DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD
|295095-50000
|DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD
|295408-50000
|DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD
|295409-50000
Out of an abundance of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.
Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377. The hours of operation are Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. to midnight and Saturday – Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:
The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Roanoke, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 18,000 associates. Kroger is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. The grocers Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts are aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025. Kroger also supports breast cancer research, the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Last year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated 16.5 million meals to charity and 3,606,296 pounds of food to food bank partners.
