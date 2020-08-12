Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 22,816; two additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 180 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Curry County

37 new cases in Doña Ana County

18 new cases in Eddy County

35 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 695.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in McKinley County, one in Santa Fe County); three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Lea County, one in Luna County, one in Socorro County); and one case in Lea County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 22,816 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,226 Catron County: 5 Chaves County: 485 Cibola County: 371 Colfax County: 18 Curry County: 569 Doña Ana County: 2,554 Eddy County: 336 Grant County: 71 Guadalupe County: 32 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 90 Lea County: 863 Lincoln County: 130 Los Alamos County: 24 Luna County: 254 McKinley County: 4,077 Mora County: 6 Otero County: 204 Quay County: 37 Rio Arriba County: 319 Roosevelt County: 168 Sandoval County: 1,146 San Juan County: 3,069 San Miguel County: 46 Santa Fe County: 660 Sierra County: 32 Socorro County: 75 Taos County: 112 Torrance County: 61 Union County: 30 Valencia County: 441

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 313 Otero County Prison Facility: 280 Otero County Processing Center: 159 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25 Lea County Correctional Facility: 4 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 119 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 9,744 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bonney Family Home in Gallup Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Sunview in Albuquerque Casa Real in Santa Fe Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces in Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro in Socorro Heartfelt Manor in Roswell Ladera Center in Albuquerque Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington Life Spire Assisted Living in Albuquerque Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Lovington Healthcare in Lovington McKinley Care Center in Gallup The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Mission Arch Center in Roswell Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.