Keeping Outdoor Diners safe - What You Need to Know

MERIDIAN Archer Vehicle Barriers Play Important New Role In Preventing Tragedy

Restaurants are trying to survive. I get it. But you can’t take safety out of the equation.” — Insurance and risk-control consultant of the Houchens Insurance Group

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the U.S., the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many restaurants to expand onto the streets and into parking lots. But with this solution comes a danger.

Since outside dining expanded in March, several tragic incidents have highlighted the serious consequences of cars mixing tragically with street-occupying patrons. A high-speed police chase in Kentucky last weekend, which ended with the vehicle plowing into a group of four people and killing two, is one of about 20 instances of cars or trucks ramming into on-street eating zones. To mitigate these risks, Meridian Rapid Defense Group has provided a quick solution for dozens of restaurants all over the U.S. including Miami Beach FL, Wilmington NC, Pasadena CA, Ventura CA, and El Segundo CA. Meridian's mobile Archer 1200 barriers have been deployed at each of these locations with safety plans developed alongside city, law enforcement, and fire department officials.

THE ISSUE:

- Seating diners next to moving vehicles spells trouble.

- Newly created and unfamiliar street eating zones can confuse drivers.

- Using the wrong type of barriers at outdoor dining eateries.

- Restaurateurs thinking a light wood or metal barrier solves the problem.

- The strong chance of restaurants being sued over the most minor incident.

- Both errant and hostile vehicles can enter the designated areas from either end causing major carnage.

THE SOLUTION:

- A proper risk assessment by a barrier specialist.

- Choosing the right type of barrier for the front and the sides of the dining area. Important: they fill different roles.

- For front of dining zone use, facing oncoming cars, use an Archer 1200 barrier capable of stopping a car or truck at speed which is “SAFETY Act Certified” by Homeland Security.

- Affordable sales and rentals terms available.

“Our Archer 1200 is the perfect choice to take on this new role of protecting diners,” said Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group. “Our short-term and long-term affordable rental plans (as well as sales) have worked really well for restaurant owners and cities.”

Insurance and risk-control consultant of the Houchens Insurance Group told USA Today: “Restaurants are trying to survive. I get it. But you can’t take safety out of the equation.”

Mr. Whitford said that different types of barriers play different roles. “Once we explained to restaurant owners how the Archer 1200 mobile barrier is the only one capable of providing the maximum protection from oncoming cars for their customers, they immediately made the decision to go with the Archer,” he said.

The Archer 1200 was originally designed for military purposes. It is 700lbs of American made steel and proven as the best in the world in its class at keeping people safe from rogue vehicles. Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier visit https://www.meridian-barrier.com/

