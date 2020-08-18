MicroTech Receives Open Trusted Technology Provider™ Standard (O-TTPS) ISO/IEC 20243:2018 Certification
TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTech is pleased to announce it has certified to the Open Trusted Technology Provider™ Standard (O-TTPS) ISO/IEC 20243:2018 through The Open Group O-TTPS Certification Program. The ISO 20243 standard is a set of requirements and recommendations for mitigating maliciously tainted and counterfeit products. The standard covers supply chain security from product development to manufacturing and distribution.
"Security of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software and hardware is a growing concern among our customers, and MicroTech is proud to have taken steps to ease that concern through supply chain security certification," said Tony Jimenez President and Chief Executive Officer.
The O-TTPS (ISO/IEC 20243) certification program is one of the first programs aimed at assuring both the integrity of information technology products and supply chain security. The conformance requirements are tailored specifically to technology providers to help reduce the risk of malware-enabled or malware-capable and counterfeit components from making their way into customers’ operating environments.
The aim of the Program is to assure customers of the integrity of COTS information and ICT products worldwide and to safeguard global supply chains against increasingly sophisticated security attacks.
Intended to assure integrity in technology development and to prevent maliciously tainted and counterfeit products from entering the supply chain, the certification program will ensure applicants conform to the O-TTPS standard.
Demonstration of conformance through this independent, voluntary O-TTPS Certification Program process provides formal recognition of an organization’s conformance to this industry standard. Successful applicants will gain certification and can use the Open Trusted Technology Provider trademarked logo.
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under Tony Jimenez’s leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Described as the “hottest Hispanic business in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years and has been repeatedly listed on Washington Technology’s annual list of the Top 100 Government Contractors.
