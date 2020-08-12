NEWS

Notice: Adoption of Regulations – Louisiana Horticulture Commission

August 12, 2020

Horticulture Commission – Examinations, Administration, Sod Quality and Classification Form (LAC 7:XXIX.113, 115, and 117)

Release Date: 8-10-20

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry intends to finalize the proposed rules, LAC 7:XXIX.113, 115, and 117 in the August 2020 edition of the Louisiana Register. This notice of intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register at 46:1, Pages 52-53 (January 20, 2020).