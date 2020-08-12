Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center News Release-Multiple Clusters Continue Spread of COVID-19, August 12, 2020

(Honolulu) – Community spread of the coronavirus, particularly on O‘ahu, continues to be the primary cause of new infections. Today, of the 202 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, 197 are on O‘ahu. Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i each had two (2) additional cases, while Maui reported one (1).

There are multiple clusters of infections, including five (5) distinct restaurant clusters; however, each involves a few employees at single locations, and no transmission to customers has been identified at this time. An employee potluck at Honolulu Hale is a potential transmission source for 11 cases of illness among City and County of Honolulu workers.

State Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “The important factor to keep in mind is, community-associated infections continue to be the responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases in the past week and a half. The virus is transmitted though droplets, and that’s why wearing masks and distancing is so important. We must all continue these and other safe practices.” The department is investigating these cases and working with these establishments on quarantine and prevention measures for their staff. There is no risk to the public at this time and no cases beyond the workers. As more information becomes available it will be shared.

Anderson also extended condolences to the family and friends of four O‘ahu men; the latest victims of the disease. The deaths of two of the men, both over 60-years-old, were reported yesterday but included in case counts today. The third and fourth deaths reported today are men 40-59 years old, at least one of whom had underlying health conditions. Investigations into all of the deaths are ongoing. The death toll in Hawai‘i from COVID-19 now stands at 38.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer (808) 636-8194 [email protected]

 Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 12, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)
O‘ahu 197 3,558
Hawai‘i 2 135
Maui 1 189
Kauai 2 51
Moloka‘i 0 2
Lana‘i 0 0
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 23
Total Cases 202  3,958 
Deaths    38 

Hospitalization count as of 8/11/20 at 5:30 pm: 1-Hawai‘i, 0-Maui, 131-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i  

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 2,726 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested

by Clinical and State Laboratories

 Positive Negative
150,233** 3,958 146,254

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **21 test results were inconclusive

Hawaiicovid19.com 

