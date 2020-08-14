FC Pinzgau Launch Partnership With US-Based Talisman & Co.

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA , August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austrian third-division side FC Pinzgau Saalfelden (FCPS) today announce Talisman & Co. as an official partner for the 2020/21 season.

Talisman & Co., a Soccer lifestyle brand based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, will be exclusively featured on the back of the award-winning and best-selling FCPS Hummel blue club shirt and unveiled at the home opener of the Austrian Regional League campaign against Austria Salzburg on Saturday.

Fan Owned Club CEO and FCPS Managing Director Mark Ciociola, comments: “It is a pleasure to welcome Talisman & Co. to the Pinzgau family as a partner and our first US-based sponsor. Our shirt is much more than what we wear and we are proud to have their logo on our home kit this season. Our goal is to secure promotion and we are excited to have them along for the ride.”

Two limited edition official Pinzgau Crown Cap collaborations will also make their debut in the Official FCPS Team Store (store.fcps.at) during the match.

All FC Pinzgau Saalfelden matches this season will be streamed live on fcps.at, Facebook Live, YouTube and Twitch.

ABOUT FC PINZGAU

FC Pinzgau Saalfelden was established in 2007 in Saalfelden, Austria, calling the picturesque Pinzgau region of the Austrian Alps home. Fueled by a passion for community, quality, and professionalism, FC Pinzgau’s promise is to showcase cosmopolitan talent locally while providing platforms that focus the eyes of the world on our spectacular backyard. Our unique “Fan Owned” experience, fueled by ambition, dreams, and vision, aims to celebrate the unity and excitement inherent in world-class soccer. For more information about FCPS: www.fcps.at

ABOUT FAN OWNED CLUB

Fan Owned Club takes the community ownership model common in Europe and brings it to the United States allowing fans to own a piece of their own professional soccer club for less than many pay for season tickets. We aim to develop FCPS into a truly global club, giving international players, coaches and executives an entry point and a home in European football (soccer) driving FCPS to become a recognizable name across North America, Europe and beyond. For more information about how to become a Fan Owner: www.wefunder.com/fan.owned.club

ABOUT TALISMAN & CO.

At Talisman & Co. we live for the beautiful game. We pride ourselves in making quality caps and gear that look great on and off the pitch, and help you celebrate your club in style. Talisman was founded by former professional soccer player Dustin Branan who played collegiately at Brown University and professionally for both the Minnesota Thunder and the Kansas City Wizards of Major League Soccer. A Talisman cap is a timeless accessory that will be with you through the ups and downs as you support your club, and will be on your head when your side lifts the cup. We invite you to explore http://www.talismancaps.com and shop our collection of bespoke caps, accessories, apparel, and vintage jerseys to rep your club.