Crane Named Deputy Secretary of DHHR

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch today announced the appointment of Brigadier General Russell Crane a Deputy Secretary of DHHR, effective August 17, 2020.

Crane most recently served as Assistant Adjutant General (Army) of the West Virginia National Guard, and as Deputy Commanding General, Training Support Division (East), First United States Army. After serving a highly decorated military career, including being awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Crane concluded his First Army duties in April 2019.

Major General James Hoyer, Adjutant General, assigned Crane to assist Secretary Crouch with the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“I greatly appreciate Major General Hoyer for loaning Russ to DHHR to serve as a key advisor during this public health crisis,” said Secretary Crouch. “With General Crane’s deployment to Africa, Afghanistan, and Europe, as well as his service to the United States and his home state of West Virginia, he brings a plethora of experience, enthusiasm and strong leadership and management expertise to the table, especially during this worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.”

Crane holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Marshall University and was commissioned from the Reserve Officer Training Corps as an Infantry Officer in 1987. He holds a master’s degree in strategic leadership from Mountain State University and master’s degree in strategic studies from the Army War College.

“I look forward to continuing my service to West Virginia as part of this tremendous organization under Secretary Crouch’s leadership,” said Crane.