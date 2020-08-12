Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Routine Maintenance Planned For Slide Road (FM 1730)

LUBBOCK – Beginning around mid-day tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 13, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will reduce Slide Road (FM 1730), between south Loop 289 and 98th Street, to one lane of traffic in each direction. The work will allow crews to safely perform routine maintenance on the roadway.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Motorists can expect major delays, fresh oil and loose rock on the roadway, and residential sides streets to be blocked until the work is completed. 

The work is scheduled to be completed late Friday evening and will take place weather permitting.

