Top Personal Injury and Business Law Firm Enara Law Appoints Peter Diamond to Head its Financial Department as CFO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Law PLLC, the Valley’s top personal injury and business law firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona partners with Peter Diamond as its Chief Financial Officer to head the Finance department. With a rapidly growing team and client base, Mr. Diamond will become an integral part of the firm’s financial operations and expanding firm presence.

“It is a true pleasure to welcome Peter Diamond to lead Enara Law’s finance team as CFO” said Enara Law Managing Attorney, George Chebat. “Mr. Diamond’s experience in the legal services market is the ideal fit to support our law practice and to help manage our expansive growth.”

The addition of Peter Diamond is just one of the many evolutions being made by Enara Law, in a continuous effort to expand the firm’s personnel, presence and legal services to better serve a growing number of clients. In hiring Peter Diamond, Enara Law continues to expand its team of progressive thinkers looking to disrupt traditional legal practices, specifically Enara Law’s adherence to no billable hours. Mr. Diamond’s understanding of legal accounting principles will be a true asset to the firm’s billing practices, as Enara Law’s business legal services are all performed with flat fee engagements with no billable hours, and personal injury clients incur no costs or fees unless their case is won. Mr. Diamond’s accounting knowledge will be invaluable in properly accounting for the firm’s modern accounting practices.

With the addition of Peter Diamond’s financial strengths to the team, Enara Law intends to be the national leader in progressive law firm practices and fee arrangements that better cater to our injury victims and business clients nationwide.

About Enara Law PLLC

Enara Law is an Arizona full-service law firm based in Scottsdale, that is here to help with all personal injury and business legal matters.

At Enara Law, we’re dedicated to Bringing Legal to Light™. We are moving the legal industry away from keeping clients in the dark, which traditional law firms have done for too long. Traditional firm practices such as lack of communication, minimal explanation to clients about the legal system and ancient billing practices, led to the need for a firm like Enara Law.

We’re looking to change people’s negative opinion of lawyers and disrupt the traditional legal practice. That’s why we’ve changed the traditional law firm model. We’ve done away with high fees and billable hours, and replaced them with transparency, affordability, and efficiency for our clients.

Personal injury clients pay nothing if we don’t win your case. Business law clients never pay hourly with our flat fee services engagements.

