Maritime Transportation System ISAC Sponsors Maritime Cybersecurity Summit

MTS-ISAC and Perch Security Sponsoring 2nd Annual EventWILMINGTON, DELEWARE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s (MTS-ISAC) Board of Directors approved budget to sponsor the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit. The second annual Summit will be held on November 4 – 5th in Orlando, Florida. The Maritime Cybersecurity Summit will once again bring together private and public sector organizations responsible for maritime critical infrastructure for candid conversations on a variety of maritime cybersecurity topics. Given the MTS-ISAC’s nonprofit mission focus on cybersecurity resilience thru maritime information sharing, this event is a perfect fit covering people, process, and technology best practices to manage cyber risks.
The MTS-ISAC will be the Track Sponsor for the Summit, helping to ensure a range of panel discussions and topics will be covered during the two-day event. In addition, the MTS-ISAC will be present and share a booth space with one of their trusted partners, Perch Security. Following 2019’s strong inaugural event, the theme for this year’s Summit is on effective cyber risk management and summit topics include Community Information Sharing and Monitoring for Threat Activity.
“We are really looking forward to joining our customers, partners, and industry for the second year of this summit,” said Christy Coffey, VP of Operations for the MTS-ISAC. “Given this year’s release of the Coast Guard’s NVIC 01-20, and an emphasis on cybersecurity from the Port Security Grant Program, managing cyber risk is on top of mind for critical infrastructure stakeholders across the Maritime Transportation System. This event will be a great opportunity for industry to collaborate on 2021 plans and strategies to close out the year strong.”
While this year’s event will be a hybrid to accommodate both on-site and virtual participation, the MTS-ISAC and Perch Security will co-sponsor a booth and engage stakeholders on their current challenges. Also, the MTS-ISAC's Board of Directors will hold their Annual In-Person Meeting (4th Quarter) at the Summit.
Ms. Coffey continues, “Since inception, the MTS-ISAC has strongly benefited from a wealth of maritime, partner, and DHS-shared cyber threat intelligence. In addition, our integration with Perch makes this intelligence actionable, more automated and is very popular with customers. We plan to put joint success stories on display at the Summit, and hope to see everyone on November 4th in Orlando.”
Registration for the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit is now open. Anyone interested in learning more about the MTS-ISAC, or their partnership with Perch Security, can contact the MTS-ISAC here.
The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) is a nonprofit that was formed by maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders to address maritime cybersecurity challenges. The MTS-ISAC promotes and facilitates maritime cybersecurity information sharing, awareness, training and collaboration efforts between private and public sector stakeholders, both within the maritime sector and across other critical infrastructure sectors. Its mission is to effectively reduce cyber risk across the entire MTS community through improved identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery efforts and act as the maritime sector's actionable cyber information sharing center of excellence. For more information, visit https://www.mtsisac.org/.
The Maritime Cybersecurity Summit offers a rare opportunity to engage with maritime industry peers and hear from a diverse group of maritime cybersecurity stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to build trusted relationships. The Summit will provide an opportunity for port authorities, owners, operators, suppliers, service providers, and public sector stakeholders to share information on their current efforts to address maritime cyber risks. For more information, please visit https://www.maritimecybersecuritysummit.com/.
