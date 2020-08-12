John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 4th Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Year-End Operating Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Elgin, IL, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 year-end operating results on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 year-end results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-844-536-5471 from the U.S. or 1-614-999-9317 internationally and enter the participant passcode of 3266938.

This call is being webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com .

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.

Michael J. Valentine Chief Financial Officer 847-214-4509 Frank Pellegrino Sr. Vice President, Finance, and Treasurer 847-214-4138