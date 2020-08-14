Starliner Drops First Pop Single, “Never Satisfied”
“Never Satisfied” Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a new name and a new sound, Starliner is set to have a big 2020. He’s just released his debut single, “Never Satisfied.”
Formerly known as the lead guitarist of The Drugstore Gypsies, Starliner has moved on to create the music he connects to the most. With his foundation in rock music and his enthusiasm for pop melodies, Starliner has waded into a new territory of relatable, compelling pop/rock music.
“Never Satisfied” is a high-energy single and the perfect kickoff for Starliner’s debut as a solo artist. The lyrics of the song are about motivation and wanting more out of life. The instruments include Starliner’s rock-inspired guitar playing combined with powerful drums and vibrant synths. Though in the past he’s been primarily praised for his skills as a guitarist, this is the first time we get to hear his voice, which complements the music with a balance of both that familiar rock grit and the ease of a more pop-sounding vocal.
“Never Satisfied” is the first single off of Starliner’s first solo EP, 20/20. The EP is produced by Starliner himself, with mixing done by UK-based producer Nigel Butler. Starliner also plays all instruments on the EP except for drums, which were performed by Rey Chapa.
You can listen to “Never Satisfied” here. Follow Starliner on Instagram to stay tuned to his upcoming activities.
About Starliner
Dillan Dostál, known by his artist name Starliner, is based in Houston, Texas. From a young age, he’s been glued to the guitar, gravitating towards rock music especially. He’s been touring in bands ever since. Most recently, he was a member of The Drugstore Gypsies, a touring rock band featured in publications like Rolling Stone. This year, he has several new music releases on the way, starting with the single “Never Satisfied.” Later this year, he’s also set to drop his first solo EP, 20/20.
