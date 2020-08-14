Learn & Play Montessori Announces Online Preschool Options for Virtual Preschool the Montessori Way
Montessori method, is proud to announce newly updated information pages for its online preschool options.
Preschoolers are busy learning all the time, and they don’t stop just because society has severely constricted their formal learning opportunities.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool program based on the Montessori method, is proud to announce newly updated information pages for its online preschool options. Given the current pandemic, parents are searching for virtual preschools, including online, blended, and face-to-face options in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California. The school also offers online kindergarten as part of its best-in-class program.
“Preschoolers are busy learning all the time, and they don’t stop just because society has severely constricted their formal learning opportunities,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “We know parents are struggling. That’s why we have launched new information pages for our online preschool options. Many parents in the Bay Area are coming back to our face-to-face preschools but others across the country have discovered us as a best-in-class online Montessori preschool. Going virtual has its advantages.”Online or Virtual Preschool Taught the Montessori Way
Parents are encouraged to visit the page on online preschool options at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/online-preschool/. The page explains the Montessori teaching methodology, including the three interrelated options – online (“virtual”), blended, and face-to-face. Parents who live in the communities of Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, can avail themselves of all three options (including in-person preschool in Fremont, Danville, or Dublin). Persons outside of the Bay Area can avail themselves of the online or virtual preschool option.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, Learn & Play offers not only learning opportunities for continuing parents and children but for new parents and children in communities as diverse as Fremont, Danville, Dublin and others in the San Francisco Bay Area. Among the exciting options are the company’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/LearnAndPlayMontessoriSchool. That channel now includes many videos including instructional videos using the Montessori method, “Live” videos shot for Facebook, and song videos. The YouTube channel is yet another wonderful learning resource for parents and children who want to keep learning during the shutdown using the Montessori method. Yet another option is to tune in to the daily live online Montessori learning sessions on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/learnandplaymontessorischool/live. The live sessions help parents and children stay in “learning mode” and are a fun, lively way to participate in online learning even for youngsters ages eighteen months to three years old. Indeed, parents living in or near Fremont, Dublin, and Danville, California, can check out the preschool page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/ and click over to nearby school locations. All school locations are presently open and all offer blended, online-online, and/or face-to-face preschool learning options using the Montessori curriculum.
