Blue Raven Solar Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies Two Consecutive Years
Blue Raven Solar ranks among America’s fastest growing private companies in 2019 and 2020
Our growth is due to a great product that makes homeowner’s lives better by giving them access to clean energy and savings, and a nationwide team that puts customers first.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine recognized Blue Raven Solar as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States in its annual Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. One of the most prestigious rankings for private companies, Inc. 5000 recognizes the top 5,000 most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
“Our growth is due to a great product that makes homeowners' lives better by giving them access to clean energy and savings, and a nationwide team that puts customers first,” says Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar.
The annual list ranks the top independently owned private companies by their three-year revenue growth rate. Companies that made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since 2016, during a stretch when the economy grew just 15 percent. Some notable companies that have been featured on the list in previous years include Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”
Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In six years, the company has gone from three to over 1,200 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S.
“Unlike nearly every product out there, we ask our customers for permission to put more money in their wallet instead of asking for more wallet share,” says Peterson. “Going solar is a no-brainer for so many because of the long-term savings and environmental impact. Blue Raven Solar is a company that homeowners can trust.”
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
