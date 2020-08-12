F&G commission meeting Aug. 20 in Nampa

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Nampa Regional Office, located at 15950 North Gate Blvd. The meeting is open to the public, and will be preceded by a 8:00 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony at the Fish and Game headquarters site at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise.

There will not be a public hearing, and no public comments will be accepted during the meeting, but the public is invited to attend and encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

Action items that Commissioners are scheduled to consider include approval of the budget for Fiscal Year 2022; season setting for sage grouse; approval of expanded pheasant stocking locations that will require an Upland Game Bird Permit; modification to the 2020 fall steelhead season; three property acquisitions; and taking a position on a recreation trail proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers on the Boise River WMA.

Other agenda items include updates about 2020 swan tag sales and the status of the Department's request to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for approval of elk hunting on Camas National Wildlife Refuge.

See the full agenda.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).