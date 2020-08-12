Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,634 in the last 365 days.

Record Number of COVID-19 Tests

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 87,776 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high for tests in a single day. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"We're continuing to move forward protecting New Yorkers, slowing the spread and saving lives as the COVID-19 pandemic rages throughout much of the country and threatens the reduction in the numbers we've achieved here at home," Governor Cuomo said. "New York is reaching new heights in its ability to track and trace the virus, and that's evidenced by the record number of tests—nearly 88,000—that were reported yesterday. As we prepare for the fall, I urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and I urge local governments to enforce state guidance on reopening."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 558 (+18)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 89
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 123 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 62 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 73,842 (+63)
  • Deaths - 7
  • Total Deaths - 25,218

 

Of the 87,776 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 700, or 0.79 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Capital Region

0.8%

1.2%

0.7%

Central New York

0.6%

0.4%

0.8%

Finger Lakes

0.7%

0.6%

0.7%

Long Island

1.2%

0.8%

0.9%

Mid-Hudson

0.9%

0.7%

1.0%

Mohawk Valley

0.5%

1.3%

0.5%

New York City

0.9%

0.9%

0.8%

North Country

0.2%

0.4%

0.1%

Southern Tier

0.4%

0.6%

0.3%

Western New York

0.8%

1.3%

0.5%

 

 

The Governor also confirmed 700 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 422,703 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 422,703 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,624

10

Allegany

80

0

Broome

1,150

7

Cattaraugus

168

0

Cayuga

161

4

Chautauqua

258

0

Chemung

177

1

Chenango

218

0

Clinton

129

0

Columbia

548

2

Cortland

96

1

Delaware

106

0

Dutchess

4,631

12

Erie

9,013

26

Essex

56

0

Franklin

54

0

Fulton

299

2

Genesee

280

1

Greene

295

1

Hamilton

8

0

Herkimer

277

0

Jefferson

142

0

Lewis

46

1

Livingston

176

0

Madison

414

1

Monroe

5,035

33

Montgomery

177

0

Nassau

43,761

37

Niagara

1,514

2

NYC

228,729

386

Oneida

2,180

5

Onondaga

3,613

11

Ontario

363

1

Orange

11,191

11

Orleans

298

0

Oswego

257

2

Otsego

118

0

Putnam

1,450

1

Rensselaer

780

10

Rockland

13,966

12

Saratoga

768

1

Schenectady

1,079

4

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

22

0

Seneca

91

0

St. Lawrence

263

0

Steuben

300

0

Suffolk

43,948

55

Sullivan

1,491

1

Tioga

194

0

Tompkins

234

0

Ulster

2,077

1

Warren

312

0

Washington

260

0

Wayne

258

6

Westchester

36,324

52

Wyoming

118

0

Yates

57

0

 

Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,218. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Erie

2

Kings

1

Manhattan

1

Queens

2

You just read:

Record Number of COVID-19 Tests

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.