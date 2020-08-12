Record Number of COVID-19 Tests

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 87,776 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high for tests in a single day. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"We're continuing to move forward protecting New Yorkers, slowing the spread and saving lives as the COVID-19 pandemic rages throughout much of the country and threatens the reduction in the numbers we've achieved here at home," Governor Cuomo said. "New York is reaching new heights in its ability to track and trace the virus, and that's evidenced by the record number of tests—nearly 88,000—that were reported yesterday. As we prepare for the fall, I urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and I urge local governments to enforce state guidance on reopening."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 558 (+18)

- 558 (+18) Patients Newly Admitted - 89

- 89 Hospital Counties - 30

- 30 Number ICU - 123 (+3)

- 123 (+3) Number ICU with Intubation - 62 (+2)

- 62 (+2) Total Discharges - 73,842 (+63)

- 73,842 (+63) Deaths - 7

- 7 Total Deaths - 25,218

Of the 87,776 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 700, or 0.79 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.8% 1.2% 0.7% Central New York 0.6% 0.4% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.6% 0.7% Long Island 1.2% 0.8% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.7% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 1.3% 0.5% New York City 0.9% 0.9% 0.8% North Country 0.2% 0.4% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.6% 0.3% Western New York 0.8% 1.3% 0.5%

The Governor also confirmed 700 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 422,703 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 422,703 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,624 10 Allegany 80 0 Broome 1,150 7 Cattaraugus 168 0 Cayuga 161 4 Chautauqua 258 0 Chemung 177 1 Chenango 218 0 Clinton 129 0 Columbia 548 2 Cortland 96 1 Delaware 106 0 Dutchess 4,631 12 Erie 9,013 26 Essex 56 0 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 299 2 Genesee 280 1 Greene 295 1 Hamilton 8 0 Herkimer 277 0 Jefferson 142 0 Lewis 46 1 Livingston 176 0 Madison 414 1 Monroe 5,035 33 Montgomery 177 0 Nassau 43,761 37 Niagara 1,514 2 NYC 228,729 386 Oneida 2,180 5 Onondaga 3,613 11 Ontario 363 1 Orange 11,191 11 Orleans 298 0 Oswego 257 2 Otsego 118 0 Putnam 1,450 1 Rensselaer 780 10 Rockland 13,966 12 Saratoga 768 1 Schenectady 1,079 4 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 91 0 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 300 0 Suffolk 43,948 55 Sullivan 1,491 1 Tioga 194 0 Tompkins 234 0 Ulster 2,077 1 Warren 312 0 Washington 260 0 Wayne 258 6 Westchester 36,324 52 Wyoming 118 0 Yates 57 0

Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,218. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: